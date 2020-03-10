Caribbean Entrepreneur Builds First System That Allows You To Trade Cryptocurrency From WhatsApp

ADVERTISEMENTS







The world’s first system that allows you to trade cryptocurrency from WhatsApp, has been developed and launched in Barbados under the leadership of Gabriel Abed, serial entrepreneur and the Caribbean’s leading authority on digital currency.

“For the past two years, a small and talented tech team based in Barbados has been redefining the way we interact with instant messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger. Using these platforms we can now send and receive crypto and trade between different digital currencies from within these ‘chats’,” Abed explained.

Dubbed Gaby.ai, the bot interacts with group chats to offer members the ability to pull market data, reward each other and exchange tokens without the need for a third-party application.

“I’ve always been a champion for empowerment. The intent is for this bot to better serve the growing number of chat-based communities and the people across the world who use these platforms on a daily basis,” Abed added.

The bot currently runs in over 200 crypto chat communities, serving over 8,000 WhatsApp members with the most popular feature being the ability to tip members in cryptocurrency.

“It’s an excellent way to incentivize members to share and engage within the group and foster a better community,” said Abed.

The tokens available for reward purposes include Bitcoin, Ethereum or the Gaby Token. Group chat admins also have the ability to create their own token.

Founded by Barbadian-born Abed, and technology expert, Liran Peretz, Gaby.ai is artificial intelligence (Ai) development company that focuses on designing world-class Ai systems for businesses in various sectors. To learn more, visit – www.gaby.ai/