Caribbean Entrepreneur Builds First System That Allows You To Trade Cryptocurrency From WhatsApp

By
Richard Kastelein
-
Caribbean Entrepreneur Builds First System That Allows You To Trade Cryptocurrency From WhatsApp
ADVERTISEMENTSCaribbean Entrepreneur Builds First System That Allows You To Trade Cryptocurrency From WhatsApp
Caribbean Entrepreneur Builds First System That Allows You To Trade Cryptocurrency From WhatsApp
Caribbean Entrepreneur Builds First System That Allows You To Trade Cryptocurrency From WhatsApp

Sharing is caring!

The world’s first system that allows you to trade cryptocurrency from WhatsApp, has been developed and launched in Barbados under the leadership of Gabriel Abed, serial entrepreneur and the Caribbean’s leading authority on digital currency.

“For the past two years, a small and talented tech team based in Barbados has been redefining the way we interact with instant messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger. Using these platforms we can now send and receive crypto and trade between different digital currencies from within these ‘chats’,” Abed explained.

Dubbed Gaby.ai, the bot interacts with group chats to offer members the ability to pull market data, reward each other and exchange tokens without the need for a third-party application.

“I’ve always been a champion for empowerment. The intent is for this bot to better serve the growing number of chat-based communities and the people across the world who use these platforms on a daily basis,” Abed added.

The bot currently runs in over 200 crypto chat communities, serving over 8,000 WhatsApp members with the most popular feature being the ability to tip members in cryptocurrency.

“It’s an excellent way to incentivize members to share and engage within the group and foster a better community,” said Abed.

The tokens available for reward purposes include Bitcoin, Ethereum or the Gaby Token. Group chat admins also have the ability to create their own token.

Founded by Barbadian-born Abed, and technology expert, Liran Peretz, Gaby.ai is artificial intelligence (Ai) development company that focuses on designing world-class Ai systems for businesses in various sectors. To learn more, visit – www.gaby.ai/

Caribbean Entrepreneur Builds First System That Allows You To Trade Cryptocurrency From WhatsApp

About Richard Kastelein

In his 20s, he sailed around the world on small yachts and wrote a series of travel articles called, ' The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Seas' travelling by hitching rides on yachts (1989) in major travel and yachting publications. He currently lives in Groningen, the Netherlands where he has set down his anchor to raise a family and write.

Founder and publisher of industry publication Blockchain News(EST 2015), and director of education company Blockchain Partners (Oracle Partner) – Vancouver native Richard Kastelein is an award-winning publisher, innovation executive and entrepreneur. He has written over 2500 articles on Blockchain technology and startups at Blockchain News and has also published pioneering articles on ICOs in Harvard Business Review and

Kastelein has an Honorary Ph.D. and is Chair Professor of Blockchain at China's first blockchain University in Nanchang at the Jiangxi Ahead Institute software and Technology. In 2018 he was invited to and attended the University of Oxford's Saïd Business School for Business Automation 4.0 programme. He has over a half a decade experience judging and rewarding some 1000+ innovation projects as an EU expert for the EuropeanCommission's SME Instrument programme as a startup assessor and as a startup judge for the UK government's Innovate UK division.

Kastelein has spoken (keynotes & panels) on Blockchain technology at over 50 events in 30+ cities. He is a Canadian(Dutch/Irish/English/Métis) whose writing career has ranged from the Canadian Native Press (Arctic) to the Caribbean and Europe.

Visit Website
View All Articles

You may also like:

Leading AdTech Firms Pilot World’s First Blockchain-Powered Digital Out-of-Home Advertising Campaign...
Bitcoin Legend Charlie Shrem and BLOCKTV Team up to Bring Untold Stories to the Screen
KLM To Use Blockchain to Streamline Financial Processes Thanks to Amsterdam-based Unchain and R3
advertisements

Caribbean Entrepreneur Builds First System That Allows You To Trade Cryptocurrency From WhatsApp

LIVE!

BLOCKTV is the premier televised news source for the blockchain and cryptocurrency community. They are a live, 24/7, TV news channel dedicated to premium reporting on the blockchain and cryptocurrency markets.



Caribbean Entrepreneur Builds First System That Allows You To Trade Cryptocurrency From WhatsApp
Caribbean Entrepreneur Builds First System That Allows You To Trade Cryptocurrency From WhatsApp
Caribbean Entrepreneur Builds First System That Allows You To Trade Cryptocurrency From WhatsApp